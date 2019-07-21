Pro Kabaddi 2019: Young guns from Gujarat Fortunegiants triumph over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 42-24

Gujarat Fortunegiants triumphed over Bengaluru Bulls beating the defending champions 42-24 on the second day of Pro Kabaddi Season 7. Gujarat Fortunegiants defence rose to the occasion and displayed tremendous strength to lead their team to victory. Captain, Sunil Kumar got four tackle points and was ably supported by Sumit and GB More. For Bengaluru Bulls, Pawan “high flier” Sehrawat scored 8 raid points but didn’t get support from his defence. It was an all-round performance from Gujarat as they showed immense mental and physical strength throughout the match.

Gujarat Fortunegiants made a strong start and led 3-0 after four minutes. Bengaluru Bulls came back to level the match at 4-4 after eight minutes as they forced a super tackle. Bulls’ high flier Pawan Sehrawat got into the act as he got his first raid point.

GB More made a successful raid in the 10th minute to give Gujarat Fortunegiants 7-4 lead. The Fortunegiants inflicted the first all out of the match in the 12th minute to lead 11-6. Gujarat Fortunegiants were the dominant force in the first half as their defence managed to keep Pawan “high flier” Sehrawat quiet. Sehrawat was tackled three times in the first half and could score just two points. In the 20th minute, Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted another all out and ended the half in a commanding position leading 21-10.

Gujarat were looking comfortable but Pawan “high flier” Sehrawat showed his mettle in the 27th minute. He produced an excellent super raid and got four points to reduce Bulls’ deficit by seven points.

However, Gujarat made some smart moves and didn’t reel under pressure. It was Sonu’s super raid in the 32nd minute that changed the fortunes of Gujarat. Bengaluru Bulls suffered another all out and trailed 21-36 and were looking completely down and out. Gujarat continued to get points till the end and ran out comfortable winners in the end.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 21:04 IST