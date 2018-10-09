Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Live Streaming: When and where to watch, Live Coverage on TV

Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in their first match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 in Chennai on Tuesday. When it comes to their head-to-head record, Gujarat Fortunegiants have a 3-0 advantage over Dabang Delhi. Shabeer Bappu (Delhi) is 16 raid points away from reaching 200 raid points. Gujarat Fortunegiants were the runners-up last season and they will be looking to start their season on a positive note.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 12:51 IST