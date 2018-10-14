Pro Kabaddi league 2018 live score and updates, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Pirates win 43-37

Defending Champions Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday. Patna defeated UP Yoddha in their earlier encounter this season in a last raid finish by just 2 points and the Yoddha will be looking for a measure of revenge when they face off.

Catch all the live updates of Pro Kabaddi league match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha.

21:03 hrs IST That’s it, Thanks for joining us Brilliant there from Patna Pirates! Thanks for joining us. do stay with us as we cover Pro Kabaddi League throughout the season.





21:02 hrs IST Patna win Patna pirates are back winning once again! They beat UP Yoddha 43-37 and earn full points. Bitterly disappointing from UP.





20:58 hrs IST Yoddha giving up? The body language of the UP team doesn’t inspire confidence. Think they might try to gain a point by keeping the margin down.





20:54 hrs IST Initiative with Patna Big mistake by UP Yoddha players hands initiative right back to Patna. 40-34 they lead with less than 3 minutes remaining and if they keep their head the game is theirs.





20:49 hrs IST Yoddha keep fighting Despite Patna being favourites for the match UP Yoddha through their star players are going on and not giving up. Pradeep Narwal is out and the lead has been reduced.





20:41 hrs IST Super 10 for Narwal Pradeep Narwal gets 10 points, he has the most in the history of PKL. Brilliant by him as Pirates are ahead once again





20:39 hrs IST Dubki by Narwal Three massive points earned by Pradeep Narwal. A dubki gives the Bihar side points and Patna edge ahead once again.





20:34 hrs IST Patna all out Patna Pirates are all out and the scores are tied at 24-24. Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga are two stars for UP Yoddha. In the interim Kuldeep yadav came in for Deepak Narwal.





20:33 hrs IST Green card Rishank Devadiga gets a green card. Patna Pirates are still ahead though.





20:29 hrs IST Another super raid! Back after the break and Patna fight back with a Super raid of their own. Pradeep Narwal the man with the effort.





20:20 hrs IST Big moment!! A super raid gives UP Yoddha three points and they are right back in this match 19-17 the score. Shrikant Jadhav the man with the Super raid.





20:18 hrs IST Half time closing in Half time approaching fast and Pirates have done extremely well to be ahead at this point. Rishank Devadiga and boys need to pull up their socks up.





20:14 hrs IST UP all out Yoddhas are all out in the match!! After a bright start the side from Bihar have been all over UP and now lead 16-11. Vijay the man with most points 5 points to him.





20:08 hrs IST Pirates fight back Defending champions Patna Pirates have fought back and now lead UP Yoddha 8-7 courtesy a couple of super tackles.





20:04 hrs IST Yoddha start brightly UP Yoddha have started like they mean business! They lead 6-1 and have earned points from all angles. Raids and defence.





20:01 hrs IST Shrikanth Jadhav earns first point Shrikanth Jadhav gets UP Yoddha off the mark! This is the first point earned in the game.





20:00 hrs IST Toss Patna Pirates have won the toss.





19:50 hrs IST Action set to begin The match between Patna pirates and UP Yoddha is set to begin soon.



