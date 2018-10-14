Pro Kabaddi league 2018 live score and updates, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Pirates win 43-37
Catch all the live action as defending champions Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday.
Defending Champions Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday. Patna defeated UP Yoddha in their earlier encounter this season in a last raid finish by just 2 points and the Yoddha will be looking for a measure of revenge when they face off.
Catch all the live updates of Pro Kabaddi league match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha.
That’s it, Thanks for joining us
Brilliant there from Patna Pirates! Thanks for joining us. do stay with us as we cover Pro Kabaddi League throughout the season.
Patna win
Patna pirates are back winning once again! They beat UP Yoddha 43-37 and earn full points. Bitterly disappointing from UP.
Yoddha giving up?
The body language of the UP team doesn’t inspire confidence. Think they might try to gain a point by keeping the margin down.
Initiative with Patna
Big mistake by UP Yoddha players hands initiative right back to Patna. 40-34 they lead with less than 3 minutes remaining and if they keep their head the game is theirs.
Yoddha keep fighting
Despite Patna being favourites for the match UP Yoddha through their star players are going on and not giving up. Pradeep Narwal is out and the lead has been reduced.
Super 10 for Narwal
Pradeep Narwal gets 10 points, he has the most in the history of PKL. Brilliant by him as Pirates are ahead once again
Dubki by Narwal
Three massive points earned by Pradeep Narwal. A dubki gives the Bihar side points and Patna edge ahead once again.
Patna all out
Patna Pirates are all out and the scores are tied at 24-24. Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga are two stars for UP Yoddha. In the interim Kuldeep yadav came in for Deepak Narwal.
Green card
Rishank Devadiga gets a green card. Patna Pirates are still ahead though.
Another super raid!
Back after the break and Patna fight back with a Super raid of their own. Pradeep Narwal the man with the effort.
Big moment!!
A super raid gives UP Yoddha three points and they are right back in this match 19-17 the score. Shrikant Jadhav the man with the Super raid.
Half time closing in
Half time approaching fast and Pirates have done extremely well to be ahead at this point. Rishank Devadiga and boys need to pull up their socks up.
UP all out
Yoddhas are all out in the match!! After a bright start the side from Bihar have been all over UP and now lead 16-11. Vijay the man with most points 5 points to him.
Pirates fight back
Defending champions Patna Pirates have fought back and now lead UP Yoddha 8-7 courtesy a couple of super tackles.
Yoddha start brightly
UP Yoddha have started like they mean business! They lead 6-1 and have earned points from all angles. Raids and defence.
Shrikanth Jadhav earns first point
Shrikanth Jadhav gets UP Yoddha off the mark! This is the first point earned in the game.
Toss
Patna Pirates have won the toss.
Action set to begin
The match between Patna pirates and UP Yoddha is set to begin soon.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of a Pro Kabaddi league match between patna pirates and UP Yoddha.