Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Live score and updates, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Titans extend lead
Catch all the live action as Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Saturday.
20:39 hrs IST
20:34 hrs IST
20:32 hrs IST
20:25 hrs IST
20:23 hrs IST
20:17 hrs IST
20:13 hrs IST
20:08 hrs IST
20:03 hrs IST
20:02 hrs IST
19:49 IST
19:36 hrs IST
19:30 hrs IST
Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Saturday. UP Yoddha are second in the table having played two matches, winning one and losing one. Telugu Titans on the other hand have only played one match, beating Tamil Thalaivas in that match. The match will see Rahul Chaudhari taking on Rishank Devadiga. Rahul has continued his role as a lead raider of the side. However, Rishank has changed his approach and playing more as a leader giving equal chances to fellow raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Prashanth Kumar Rai.
Devadiga the man for Yoddha
If UP are to have any chance in this match then Rishank Devadiga has to stand up and drag his team into the match. As things stand there is lot to be done as the lead is constant.
Titans extend Lead
Titans led by 5 points at half time and in the second half they have extended their lead. They now lead by 7 points. big task ahead for the UP Yoddha players.
Couple of empty raids
Couple of empty raids to begin the second half. Cagey start
Half time, Titans lead
Half time and Titans lead 18-13 against UP Yoddha. Brilliant by Salunke and Bhardwaj.
Green card
Green card for Amit of UP Yoddha.
Titans open up a lead
Telugu Titans have opened up a four point lead and now look the better side. captain Vishal Bhardwaj playing a crucial role. Nilesh Salunke impressive
Close encounter
It’s been a very close encounter so far! both teams neck and neck in the first 12 minutes. 9-8 to Telugu Titans.
Devadiga the star
Rishank has already earned two points for the Yoddhas and he is keeping his billing. 6-4 to Titans!
Telugu Titans start well
Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunki get the Titans on board! Rishank Devadiga opens the scoring for Yodhha
Action begins!
Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha is underway
Action set to begin!
The match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha is set to begin in about 10 minutes. It will be a cracker!!
Winner goes top
The team that wins this match will go top of Zone B. Big motivation for both teams, although there is still a long way to go.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog as Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match on Saturday.