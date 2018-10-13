Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Live score and updates, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Titans extend lead

Catch all the live action as Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Saturday.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 13, 2018 20:41 IST
highlights

Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Saturday. UP Yoddha are second in the table having played two matches, winning one and losing one. Telugu Titans on the other hand have only played one match, beating Tamil Thalaivas in that match. The match will see Rahul Chaudhari taking on Rishank Devadiga. Rahul has continued his role as a lead raider of the side. However, Rishank has changed his approach and playing more as a leader giving equal chances to fellow raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Prashanth Kumar Rai.

20:39 hrs IST

Devadiga the man for Yoddha

If UP are to have any chance in this match then Rishank Devadiga has to stand up and drag his team into the match. As things stand there is lot to be done as the lead is constant.

20:34 hrs IST

Titans extend Lead

Titans led by 5 points at half time and in the second half they have extended their lead. They now lead by 7 points. big task ahead for the UP Yoddha players.

20:32 hrs IST

Couple of empty raids

Couple of empty raids to begin the second half. Cagey start

20:25 hrs IST

Half time, Titans lead

Half time and Titans lead 18-13 against UP Yoddha. Brilliant by Salunke and Bhardwaj.

20:23 hrs IST

Green card

Green card for Amit of UP Yoddha.

20:17 hrs IST

Titans open up a lead

Telugu Titans have opened up a four point lead and now look the better side. captain Vishal Bhardwaj playing a crucial role. Nilesh Salunke impressive

20:13 hrs IST

Close encounter

It’s been a very close encounter so far! both teams neck and neck in the first 12 minutes. 9-8 to Telugu Titans.

20:08 hrs IST

Devadiga the star

Rishank has already earned two points for the Yoddhas and he is keeping his billing. 6-4 to Titans!

20:03 hrs IST

Telugu Titans start well

Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunki get the Titans on board! Rishank Devadiga opens the scoring for Yodhha

20:02 hrs IST

Action begins!

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha is underway

19:49 IST

Action set to begin!

The match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha is set to begin in about 10 minutes. It will be a cracker!!

19:36 hrs IST

Winner goes top

The team that wins this match will go top of Zone B. Big motivation for both teams, although there is still a long way to go.

19:30 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog as Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match on Saturday.