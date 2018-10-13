Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Live score and updates, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Titans extend lead

Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Saturday. UP Yoddha are second in the table having played two matches, winning one and losing one. Telugu Titans on the other hand have only played one match, beating Tamil Thalaivas in that match. The match will see Rahul Chaudhari taking on Rishank Devadiga. Rahul has continued his role as a lead raider of the side. However, Rishank has changed his approach and playing more as a leader giving equal chances to fellow raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Prashanth Kumar Rai.

20:39 hrs IST Devadiga the man for Yoddha If UP are to have any chance in this match then Rishank Devadiga has to stand up and drag his team into the match. As things stand there is lot to be done as the lead is constant.





20:34 hrs IST Titans extend Lead Titans led by 5 points at half time and in the second half they have extended their lead. They now lead by 7 points. big task ahead for the UP Yoddha players.





20:32 hrs IST Couple of empty raids Couple of empty raids to begin the second half. Cagey start





20:25 hrs IST Half time, Titans lead Half time and Titans lead 18-13 against UP Yoddha. Brilliant by Salunke and Bhardwaj.





20:23 hrs IST Green card Green card for Amit of UP Yoddha.





20:17 hrs IST Titans open up a lead Telugu Titans have opened up a four point lead and now look the better side. captain Vishal Bhardwaj playing a crucial role. Nilesh Salunke impressive





20:13 hrs IST Close encounter It’s been a very close encounter so far! both teams neck and neck in the first 12 minutes. 9-8 to Telugu Titans.





20:08 hrs IST Devadiga the star Rishank has already earned two points for the Yoddhas and he is keeping his billing. 6-4 to Titans!





20:03 hrs IST Telugu Titans start well Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunki get the Titans on board! Rishank Devadiga opens the scoring for Yodhha





20:02 hrs IST Action begins! Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha is underway





19:49 IST Action set to begin! The match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha is set to begin in about 10 minutes. It will be a cracker!!





19:36 hrs IST Winner goes top The team that wins this match will go top of Zone B. Big motivation for both teams, although there is still a long way to go.



