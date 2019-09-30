Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengal Warriors close points gap with Dabang Delhi, U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas

pro-kabaddi-league

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:35 IST

Bengal Warriors closed the gap with table toppers Dabang Delhi with a comfortable 42-33 win over the leaders in a Pro Kabaddi League match, on Monday. The Warriors now have 78 points, just four behind Delhi. In another match, U Mumba edged out Tamil Thalaivas 36-32 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex to move to the fourth spot in the table with 59 points.

Maninder Singh completed his 10th Super 10 of the season but injured himself too. He opened the account for Warriors by taking out Vishal Mane in the first raid of the game but Ravinder Pahal’s quick dash ensured he found himself on the bench in his next raid.

Despite leading 3-1 in the early exchanges of the match, Delhi lost control of the game when Sukesh Hegde got two touch points for Warriors.Rinku Narwal’s two tackles and consecutive successful raids from Mohammad Nabibaksh and Maninder Singh meant they inflicted the first all-out of the game.Soon, the Warriors inflicted the second all-out when Naveen got tackled and Hegde took out Joginder Narwal in a one-on-one raid.

The halftime scoreline read 25-14 in Bengal Warriors’ favour.Dabang Delhi continued their shoddy defending as they crumbled like a pack of cards and got all-out for the third time.The Warriors built a mammoth 14-point lead but Maninder injured his left shoulder while conducting the raid and sat out for the remainder of the game.

Naveen trimmed the opposition manpower and the defenders kept their cool to inflict the first all-out on the Warriors but could prevent their rival from winning.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 22:35 IST