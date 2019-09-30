e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengal Warriors close points gap with Dabang Delhi, U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas

The Warriors now have 78 points, just four behind Delhi. In another match, U Mumba edged out Tamil Thalaivas 36-32 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex to move to the fourth spot.

pro-kabaddi-league Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Panchkula
Dabang Delhi lost to Bengal Warriors.
Dabang Delhi lost to Bengal Warriors.(PKL)
         

Bengal Warriors closed the gap with table toppers Dabang Delhi with a comfortable 42-33 win over the leaders in a Pro Kabaddi League match, on Monday. The Warriors now have 78 points, just four behind Delhi. In another match, U Mumba edged out Tamil Thalaivas 36-32 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex to move to the fourth spot in the table with 59 points.

Maninder Singh completed his 10th Super 10 of the season but injured himself too. He opened the account for Warriors by taking out Vishal Mane in the first raid of the game but Ravinder Pahal’s quick dash ensured he found himself on the bench in his next raid.

Despite leading 3-1 in the early exchanges of the match, Delhi lost control of the game when Sukesh Hegde got two touch points for Warriors.Rinku Narwal’s two tackles and consecutive successful raids from Mohammad Nabibaksh and Maninder Singh meant they inflicted the first all-out of the game.Soon, the Warriors inflicted the second all-out when Naveen got tackled and Hegde took out Joginder Narwal in a one-on-one raid.

The halftime scoreline read 25-14 in Bengal Warriors’ favour.Dabang Delhi continued their shoddy defending as they crumbled like a pack of cards and got all-out for the third time.The Warriors built a mammoth 14-point lead but Maninder injured his left shoulder while conducting the raid and sat out for the remainder of the game.

Naveen trimmed the opposition manpower and the defenders kept their cool to inflict the first all-out on the Warriors but could prevent their rival from winning.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 22:35 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 23:24 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News