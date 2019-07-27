Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live: Bengal Warriors take 14-10 lead over Jaipur Pink Panthers

By HT Correspondent | Jul 27, 2019 21:05 IST
highlights

Having started their respective seasons in exhilarating fashion with splendid victories, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors will square off at the Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Both teams will be eager to build on their stellar wins and will eye a second win of the season in this fixture.

Follow live action and updates of PKL 2019 clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors:

21:03 hrs IST

End of first half

Bengal Warriors take down the final do-or-die raid from Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Ajinkya Pawar and they take a four-point lead over Jaipur at the break. This has been a close contest so far. Bengal lead 14-10 at the break.

20:52 hrs IST

Bengal Warriors take lead

This match has been pretty cagey in the first half. Prapanjan has completed a Super five already and he has been the star of the show for Bengal. Jaipur have so far Deepak Hooda leading the fray with 3 raiding points. Bengal Warriors lead 9-5 over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

20:42 hrs IST

Play begins

Maninder Singh begins the first raid for Bengal Warriors. Cautious start from Bengal and he returns empty handed. Here goes Deepak Hooda for Jaipur Punk Panthers and he will not get anything either.

20:40 hrs IST

Players out on the mat

The players are out on the mat and the match is about to begin in five minutes. This is expected to be a high-scoring contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors.

20:25 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Pro Kabaddi League 2019 clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors. Both the teams got off to a fantastic start in their first games, registering wins each. Now, they will look to consolidate on the win and continue the momentum. Who will come out on top?

