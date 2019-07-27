Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live: Bengal Warriors take 14-10 lead over Jaipur Pink Panthers

Having started their respective seasons in exhilarating fashion with splendid victories, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors will square off at the Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Both teams will be eager to build on their stellar wins and will eye a second win of the season in this fixture.

21:03 hrs IST End of first half Bengal Warriors take down the final do-or-die raid from Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Ajinkya Pawar and they take a four-point lead over Jaipur at the break. This has been a close contest so far. Bengal lead 14-10 at the break.





20:52 hrs IST Bengal Warriors take lead This match has been pretty cagey in the first half. Prapanjan has completed a Super five already and he has been the star of the show for Bengal. Jaipur have so far Deepak Hooda leading the fray with 3 raiding points. Bengal Warriors lead 9-5 over Jaipur Pink Panthers.





20:42 hrs IST Play begins Maninder Singh begins the first raid for Bengal Warriors. Cautious start from Bengal and he returns empty handed. Here goes Deepak Hooda for Jaipur Punk Panthers and he will not get anything either.





20:40 hrs IST Players out on the mat The players are out on the mat and the match is about to begin in five minutes. This is expected to be a high-scoring contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors.



