Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live score updates, Match 1: U Mumba extend lead against Telugu Titans in second half

Preview: Telugu Titans lock horns against U Mumba in the first match of the season at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Titans bid farewell to star raider Rahul Chaudhari after six years of association and he has been replaced by Siddharth Desai. As for former champions U Mumba,they have been one of the most consistent teams since the inception of the tournament. They have managed to book a semis or a playoff berth in every season, except for in season 4 and season 5 and will look for a similar performance this term.Follow Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Updates below -