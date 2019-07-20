Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live score updates, Match 1: U Mumba extend lead against Telugu Titans in second half

Preview: Telugu Titans lock horns against U Mumba in the first match of the season at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Titans bid farewell to star raider Rahul Chaudhari after six years of association and he has been replaced by Siddharth Desai. As for former champions U Mumba,they have been one of the most consistent teams since the inception of the tournament. They have managed to book a semis or a playoff berth in every season, except for in season 4 and season 5 and will look for a similar performance this term.

Follow Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Updates below -

20:14 hrs IST Second all-out Telugu Titans’ raider Rajnish is comprehensively taken out by the U Mumba defenders and they have effected the second all-out of the day. Three points added to the tally of U Mumba as they now lead 24-13 in the second half.





20:08 hrs IST U Mumba on fire U Mumba continue their upward surge as this time Abhishek Singh wins a raid point by the slightest of touches on C Arun. Rajnish wins a bonus point for Telugu Titans but U Mumba’s Abhishek Singh continues his good runs in the match and wins a raid point by taking out Abozar Mighani





20:01 hrs IST Second half begins U Mumba start off from where they have left in the first half as Rohit Baliyan wins a raid point and ousts Rakesh Gowda. After a three empty raids from both teams, U Mumba’s Abhishek Singh outs Aakash Arsul and wins a raid point. In Telugu Titans’ do or die raid, Rajnish wins a bonus point but U Mumba lead 19-11 early on in the second half.





19:56 hrs IST Half-time U Mumba’s Abhishek Singh extends Mumba’s lead by winning a raid point and taking out Vishal Bhardwaj. Titans’s Farhad Milaghardan is emphatically taken out by Sandeep Narwal who has been simply on fire today. Titan’s Rakesh Gowda wins a raid point by evading Abhishek Singh. U Mumba raider Athul MS is finally felled by Rajnish. At the end of first half, U Mumba lead 17-10.





19:51 hrs IST Titans on the backfoot After the all-out, Siddharth Desai came like a man on a mission but he is tackled expertly by Sandeep Narwal. U Mumba’s Rohit Balyan is felled by Abozar Mighani and he concedes a point. Sandeep Narwal is also taken out by Titans’ Vishal Bhardwaj as Titans try to cut down the lead. But Athul MS wins a raid point by taking out Titans’ Rajnish and Siddharth Desai once again cannot do anything in the do or die raid. U Mumba lead 15-8.





19:45 hrs IST Mumba extend lead Siddharth Desai has been felled for the second time today as he is taken out by Sunrender Singh this time. U Mumba’s Rohit Balyan wins couple of raid points as he outs Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani. Rajnish wins a bonus point for Titans but Mumba extend their lead courtesy of Abhishek Singh who effects an all-out and wins four points in total. U Mumba lead 12-6.





19:40 hrs IST Atrachali on fire early on First blood to Fazel Atrachali as he brings down Siddharth Desai and wins a tackle point. Abhishek Singh comes up with an empty raid for U Mumba. Fazel Atrachali once again comes up with a big tackle point and brings down Rajnish this time. But Farhad Milaghardan comes up with the goods and outs Atrachali and wins a raid point. U Mumba lead 4-3





19:35 hrs IST Match begins Rajnish starts with a bonus point for Titans. Athul MS too gets his foot over the black line and wins a bonus point for U Mumba. Siddharth Desai starts off with an empty raid but Rohit Baliyan is tackled by Arun and Titans lead 2-1 early on the match.





19:29 hrs IST Big reception for players The two sets of players are out in the middle amid huge uproar as we are about to get underway here in Hyderabad. The players are now getting ready for the national anthem which will mark open the tournament. U Mumba have won the toss and they have opted for the choice of court.





19:22 hrs IST Old friends become foes One of the star performers for Mumbai last year was Siddharth Desai who had a great debut season for them. As he moves to Telugu Titans, Mumbai will look towards Rohit Baliyan, Dong Geon Lee, Abhishek Singh and Athul MS to step up. None of those raiders combined had the raid point tally that Desai had last season. Rohit is the most experienced raider in the team (52 Matches). With none of the other raiders having played more than 25 PKL matches, much of the responsibility will fall on his shoulders.





19:15 hrs IST Revamped U Mumba Mumbai won the season 2 and made it into the finals of the first three seasons. Last season, with led by a new coach and a new captain in Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba finished second in Zone A with a total of 15 wins, with their defence once again living up the reputation. A 29 – 34 defeat in the Eliminator-1 to UP Yoddha ended their campaign as they failed to reach the final.





19:10 hrs IST Consistent Mumba U Mumba have been one of the the most consistent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception. The side has always relied on its defensive prowess, and they have managed to book a semis or a playoff berth in every season, except for in season 4 and season 5.





19:05 hrs IST Titans’ strong defence The Titans got back both their ace corner defenders – Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani – spending big money. The team used the FBM card to get both of them, spending 75 Lakhs on Abozar and 60 Lakhs on Vishal Bhardwaj. Left cover Anil Kumar was let go and C. Arun has been bought as a replacement for 10 Lakhs. Along with Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunkhe, who was their 2 nd raider for almost 3 seasons has also been let go.





18:55 hrs IST Titans’ newest Titan The Titans failed to make it into the final of Pro Kabaddi League, despite reaching the playoffs twice in season 2 and season 4. Last year, the side finished in the 5th spot in Zone B. The decision to let of Rahul put the franchise in a position to buy a massive replacement for him. As his replacement, Telugu Titans have bought one of the stars of PKL 6, Siddharth Desai, spending a massive 145 lakhs (highest bid for PKL 6 auction) to get him.



