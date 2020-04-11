25 from Islampur test negative; 22 discharged, to remain in institutional quarantine

pune

Of the 26 people who had tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus in Islampur area of Sangli district, 22 were discharged from the hospital on Friday as the doctors at Miraj government hospital declared them completely recovered from Covid-19.

Of the 22 people, 20 were members of the family including four persons who had travelled to Saudi Arabia and were carriers of the virus. The two others discharged were two housemaids working for the family. The family has been kept in institutional quarantine in Miraj itself.

Of the four remaining people, one is a relative of one of the housemaids while three others include a two-year-old child and his parents.

“The two-year-old child and the housemaid’s sister were found later and are still under treatment. The parents of the child have both tested negative but not discharged,” said Dr Saket Patil, taluka health officer of Uram Islampur.

While the child was tested positive on March 29, the relative of the housemaid was tested positive on April 6.

“It has been days since we saw our family members. They have been discharged, but kept in institutional quarantine in Miraj. Rest of us are in an institutional quarantine facility in Islampur,” said the son of the 60-year-old who was among the ones who returned from Saudi Arabia.

Two tests are performed within 24 hours on each recovered patient before they are released.

“Islampur had 26 cases of Covid-19. Of them, 24 people have tested negative for both the swabs. 22 have already been discharged. The two-year-old baby has also tested negative on Friday and a second swab has been sent for testing. Therefore, of the 26 positive cases, at least 25 have tested negative and discharged from the hospital. But as a precaution, we are going to keep them in institutional quarantine,” said Abhijeet Chaudhari, collector of Sangli district in a press briefing on Saturday evening.

The area in Uram Islampur where the family resides, has been turned into a three-tier containment area. The family has three houses in the same area which forms the core zone of containment followed by the buffer zone where the family members were present. The two houses of the housemaids of the family were also included in the core containment zone. The houses of the infected people remain shut and under seal.