3,800 kg of adulterated khoya worth ₹8.5 lakh seized by Pune FDA ahead of Ganeshotsav

The food and drug administration (FDA) Pune has seized 3,800 kilogrammes of adulterated khoya (mawa) worth ₹8.5 lakh from three travel buses on Monday as part of their special drive to avoid adulteration of food during festive season. Primary investigations revealed that the consignments had come from Gujarat and plans were on to sell adulterated khoya during the Ganesh Festival.

Based on information from top police officials on Monday,a team of FDA officers lead by SP Shinde, assistant commissioner of FDA raided three private tourist buses in Padmavati area. “We raided three buses parked at Padmavati tourist bus depot and seized 3,800 kilogrammes of adulterated khoya worth Rs 8.5 lakh .

The FDA officials destroyed all the adulterated khoya at the garbage dumping yard and further investigation is going on.

According to FDA, khoya which was seized had a white tinge unlike the brownish tinge in unadulterated one.And had not been preserved in required temperature,hence there is possibilities of bacterial contamination on it. FDA is also inquiring into the origin of these consignments. “The fat content in these samples was below the normal level, which is unfit for consumption. We have seized khoya worth Rs 22 lakh in the last two weeks,” said Suresh Deshmukh, joint commissioner, FDA.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 16:49 IST