3rd SNBP all-India hockey tournament: Jai Bharat win big to make semifinals; SNBP, Prabodhini and MP also qualify

It was a smooth sailing for Jai Bharat Hockey, Bhiwani, Haryana, as they hammered Bhopal’s Aisbagh hockey centre 5-1 in the fourth quarterfinal of the 3rd SNBP all-India hockey tournament (boys under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi on Friday.

The game was billed to be a spectacle as winners of Pools C and F were set to square off in the quarterfinal of the competition after winning both their matches going into the contest. Thus, as many expected, both sides went into the match in a positive frame of mind, looking to take the game to their opponents.

Early exchanges of possession saw both teams carve out half chances, but neither of the two could make anything of it. In fact, the team from Bhopal looked the better of the two halfway through the first period and seemed disappointed not to have their noses in front.

However, once they let the control of the contest slip, there was no going back. Through Ashish’s 19th minute strike, Jai Bharat opened the scoring, and this goal gave them a platform to build on for the rest of the match.

Immediately after scoring their first, the team from Haryana started to throw more bodies forward and were rewarded instantly as Harish Sr. added a second, making the score 2-0 going into half time.

Nadeemuddin pulled a goal back for Aisbagh a minute into the second half hoping to give his side some hope and momentum to ride on but to no avail. Ten minutes after that goal, Govinda added a third to Jai Bharat’s tally, to nearly put the game beyond all doubt.

Next in line for Jai Bharat is defending champions MP Academy who beat Army Boys Sports Company Regmt, Bihar 3-2 in the third quarterfinal of the day.

Turning point

Aisbagh failed to make the most of their opponents’ slow start and that is what seemed to cost them come to the end. Had they grabbed a couple of early goals, the scoreline could have been different and preferable to the side from Bhopal.

They failed to grab the contest by the scruff of its neck once Jai Bharat started to carve out big goal-scoring opportunities and their lack of experience was telling, eventually playing a part in their downfall.

Player of the game

Govinda had an unbelievable game from his left in position. He controlled the tempo of the game, helped out in attack and also did not neglect his defensive duties.

He was also asked to play a man-marking role at certain stages of the game and he carried it out perfectly.

Nieeraj Bhavaini, winning coach, says “I am happy with our performance but would have liked a better start. Certain things have to be improved before the semis, but all in all, I’m delighted. The boys played with the right attitude and hopefully, they keep it ahead of our match against the defending champions.”

Habeeb Hasan, losing coach says, “This was the junior team of our two sides that have come here to Pune, the other being MP Academy, which already qualified for the semis. My team is filled with youngsters so I’m impressed with the fight we showed and reaching the quarters is undoubtedly a massive achievement for us. On the day, our opponents were the better team, but we can certainly take this experience back home with us.”

RESULTS

QF1: SNBP Academy: 11 (Alfaz Sayyed 4th, 69th; Shubham Lahorya 21st; Shadab Mohammed 30th, 39th; Abhishek Mane 53rd, 56th, 58th; Ajay Gote 55th; Naresh Chatole 62nd; Abhishekh Khalge 65th) b Hockey Nashik: 0. HT: 3-0

QF2: Krida Prabodhini: 10 (Dhairyashil Jadhav 8th; Prathamesh Hajare 9th, 10th, 29th; Aditya Lalge 12th; Santosh Bhosale 26th; Soham Kashid 44th; Prasad Shende 53rd; Akshay Shende 56th; Madhur Karne 59th) bt Sports Authority of Gujarat: 2 (Gaurang Ambulkar 50th, 62nd). HT: 6-0

QF3: Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy: 3 (Ali Ahmad 7th; Priyo Barta 20th; Ingalemba 67th) bt Army Boys Sports Company Regmt., Bihar: 2 (Naveen Bura 44th; Sachin Dung Dung 55th). HT: 2-0

QF4: Jai Bharat Hockey, Bhiwani, Haryana: 5 (Ashish 19th; Harish Sr. 31st; Govinda 46th; Harish Jr. 59th, 64th) bt Aishbagh Hockey Training Center: 1 (Nadeemuddin 36th). HT: 2-0

SEMIFINAL LINE UP

SNBP Academy v Krida Prabodhini - 1.00 pm

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy v Jai Bharat Hockey, Bhiwani, Haryana: - 3.00 pm

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 16:45 IST