450 doctors from Pune’s BJ Medical College to participate in statewide strike on August 7 

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:50 IST

At least 450 doctors from the Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College (BJMC) will be joining the agitation announced by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on August 7.

The strike, which will be held across the state, will see resident doctors demand stipend regularity, maternity leave, leaves for tuberculosis treatment, among other issues. A total of 4,500 resident doctors from medical colleges across the state will participate in the strike. MARD will withdraw from all services, including emergency ones, the release said.

Dr Shishir Khose, vice-president, MARD, said, “At least 4,500 resident doctors will participate in the strike, of which 450 are from Pune. We will start at 8am and will not stop till the government agrees to our demands.”

Dr Kalyani Dongre, president, MARD, said,“We have called for a statewide strike on August 7, where we have decided to stop all emergency and non-emergency services for patients across all the state -run hospitals. We refuse to comply unless are demands are met.”

“There are many colleges where doctors are not receiving regular stipend like Government Medical College of Akola, Latur and Nagpur. There are some who have not received their stipend for more than four months now. The state medical education minister Girish Mahajan has been promising us that our demands will be fulfilled, however, nothing seems to materialise. We met the minister to present our demands on June 17 where he promised to fulfil them in less than three days, but nothing has happened so far,” she added.

Besides this, MARD members have also demanded for fixed maternity and tuberculosis leaves. Many doctors fall prey to infections while treating their patients and one such deadly infection is tuberculosis. The government should consider leave for treatment of such doctors who acquire the infection, stated MARD members.

“We will not budge till our demands are met,” added Dr Khose.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 16:50 IST