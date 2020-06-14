e-paper
Home / Pune News / 519 Covid-19 positive cases identified via PMC's house-to-house survey

519 Covid-19 positive cases identified via PMC’s house-to-house survey

In addition to thermal scanning, residents are also checked for oxygen saturation in the second round

pune Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:24 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
PMC workers screening a man during door-to-door survey at Dattawadi.
PMC workers screening a man during door-to-door survey at Dattawadi. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which has resurveyed 50 per cent of the city’s population through house-to-house survey has detected 519 Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive cases till June 13.

The survey which was initiated on March 16 has also helped the civic body detect as many as 4,119 people who had flu-like symptoms.

Unlike the previous house-to-house survey, in addition to thermal scanning residents are also checked for oxygen saturation in the second round.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, PMC health chief, said, “We have started using pulse oxymeters in the second round along with thermal scanning. We will also start random testing of blood pressure and sugar levels soon as our paramedical staff is being trained for the same.”

“This survey is a continuous process and will go on for some time now,” he added.

A ward medical officer said, “We are checking for oxygen saturation and temperature of everyone in containment zones, of high-risk contacts and of those who have comorbidity. In non-containment zones, only those who have any flu-like symptoms are checked for oxygen saturation while others are asked various general questions.”

As many as 656 survey teams are present on the ground who have been given pulse oxymeters and thermal guns. Based on their body temperature and oxygen saturation, they are referred for further swab collection.

PMC teachers oppose assignment related to Covid-19 survey

As the Anganwadi sevikas are yet to undergo training to test sugar levels and blood pressure, the PMC is trying to get its civic teachers to do the basic survey of thermal scanning and pulse oxymeters which can be performed after basic training. However, teachers are resisting to do so fearing infection and only a few teachers are on the ground who are willing to do the job. Dr Hankare said, “We do have some resistance from civic teachers, but the survey is safe as the thermal scanning can be done at a distance and we do provide safety equipment like masks and gloves to check pulse oximeter too.”

“Currently, this is being done by the nurses hired by us on a contract basis. We have brought up this issue with the PMC commissioner, who assured that once the Anganwadi sevikas returned from their training, the teachers would be relieved from the job,” said Dr Hankare.

