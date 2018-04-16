90% of the cases registered in Pune Rera court are related to delay in possessions

Within a month after Maha-Rera set up its judicial office in Pune, around 90 per cent of the 185 cases received by the body, are related to developer delaying the date of possession to the consumers. Of the total cases received by Maha-Rera’s Pune office, six has already been disposed off by the authorities.

In order to facilitate complaints from the Pune and Aurangabad division, the Maha-Rera has appointed two adjudicating officers in Pune and 185 cases have already been transferred for hearing.

According to FD Jadhav, deputy secretary of Maha-Rera, Pune, most cases are related to delayed possession and those pertaining to settlement issues between the promoter and the consumer.

Jadhav said, “As many as six cases were resolved by the Rera court in less than a month’s time. This is a big achievement on our part, as we have been able to meet the consumers’ expectations”.

Two officers, SB Bhale and MV Kulkarni, have been appointed by the Maha-Rera for the Pune and Aurangabad division as the adjudicating officers.

So far, the state has seen over 900 rulings and 188 judgements. Rulings are given by members of Maha-Rera, while judgments are given by judicial officers on the board.

“Out of the six cases that were resolved by the Rera court, three cases were resolved on merit basis, where the court gave its judgement in favour of the consumer and remaining three were withdrawn on the basis of settlement,” said Jadhav.

“One of the case, solved by the Pune Rera court is where a consumer had filled a complaint under Section 18 of the Rera Act for the compensation on account of delay in giving possession and delay in not giving the amenities as per the agreement of purchasing the apartment from the proposed project ‘Marvel Izara’ near a village called Undri. The final judgement by adjudicating officer was in favour of the consumer. Officer SB Bhale ordered the developers to jointly and severally refund the amount within 30 days from the date of order, which was March 26.

Maximum cases that are resolved under the Rera Act are in favour of the citizens. The basic intent of the Rera Act is to help the consumers who often fall prey to the might of the developers.However, fair chance of representing the case is given to both the complainant and the respondents. Final judgement is passed after a proper scrutiny of the matter” said Jadhav.

Judgement for another two cases is expected to be out in the coming week, said officials.