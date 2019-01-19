9th Indian Student Parliament: Voice of disapproval against parliamentary disruption

The ninth edition of the Indian Student Parliament (ISP) organised by the MIT World Peace University (MITWPU) commenced with a strong message for leaders and members of political parties who create ruckus in the parliament, thus disturbing the work and decorum of the parliament and state assemblies.

Biman Banerjee, Speaker West Bengal legislative assembly who was conferred the Ideal legislative assembly speaker award by the ISP council said, “It is the current trend to disturb the work of the house by creating disruption through placards and sloganeering, be it in the parliament or legislative assemblies. However, all political parties need to stop this to maintain the dignity of the temples of our democracy.”

It is sad that thesenior leaders of political parties remain silent rather than taking actions against the leaders involved in derogatory and wrong comments, Banerjee added.

ISP, a three-day event organised by MIT WPU is supported by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Ministry of Higher and Technical Education and state government. The event will end on Sunday, January 20.

Speaking in support of Banerjee, Harivansh Singh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha said, “There are leaders who do vote bank politics by creating a certain disruption in the parliament that needs to be stopped. While we have resources with us we lack in values and culture.In such times, we need statesmenin current politics leading the nation with visionary leadership.”

Urging the young generation to join politics, Singh said, “The young generation willing to join politics needs to understand the basic duty of being a politician is to serve the nation. They must also understand the functioning and importance of the temples of democracy.”

Expressing gratitude towards all the dignitaries who graced the ninth ISP with their presence, Rahul Karad, Founder and Convener of ISP said, “ISP serves as the largest classroom in India to evolve future political leaders. The event emphasises on transforming the outlook of youth and reaffirming their respect for politics, political leaders, democracy and its institutions.”

