Acid attack: Kalshetty wanted to kill family as revenge, says Pune police

In a startling revelation, the police have recovered two choppers, two rambo knives and a pistol from the bag of Siddharam Vijay Kalshetty, who threw acid on Rohit Kharat (25) and later committed suicide. The incident took place at Sadashiv peth on April 16.

According to the police, Kalshetty was planning to kill the entire family as a revenge for registration of a molestation case by the victim’s mother on December 12, 2018.

According to Vishrambaug police, the weapons were found in a bag which the accused was carrying with the motive of killing the members of Kharat family. Kalshetty used the same firearm to kill himself when he felt helpless after the police reached the spot to arrest him.

In 2018, Kalshetty was arrested by the police after a complaint related to molestation was lodged against him by the victim’s mother under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 354 D. Kalshetty had sustained huge losses in the sweet oil business after the complaint was lodged.

He got in touch with the victim’s mother on Facebook. The victim’s mother is an astrologer. He sent her obscene messages after which she lodged a complaint with the Vishrambaug police. Kalshetty was arrested and was kept in police custody for three days after which he got bail.

