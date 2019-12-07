Activist Teesta Setalvad slams Modi government’s NRC move at press conference in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:59 IST

Civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad on Saturday said that the Narendra Modi regime is creating fear among the common people in the name of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She said that through the National Register of Citizens, the government is targeting the most marginalised communities like tribals, Dalits and other minorities.

She was addressing a press conference on the dangers of the National Register of Citizens which was organised by educationist PA Inamdar.

She further added that social, economic, cultural and ideological fabric of the nation has been torn apart and the regime wanted to change the secular fabric of the country.

“Progressive individuals and social groups must confront the challenges and save the Constitution. Secularism and unity of the country must prevail over divisive forces,” she said.

The Union home minister Amit Shah on November 20 said that the Centre will implement both the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country determinedly and has evoked a political debate.