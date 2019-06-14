Alumni Connect: My degree helped me achieve my dreams, says Narendra Rishi, writer

Narendra Rishi has three short films Bell, Mukti and Taalim to his name. Taalim has won multiple awards at national and international film festivals. Rishi has worked on TV serials, Hindi and Marathi feature films as an assistant director. Currently writing two web series in Hindi and a Marathi feature film, Rishi says he always wanted to work behind the screen and develop new content to “satisfy my creativity”.

When it came to college, where would you start your life script from?

I completed my Computer Engineering from the AISSMS College of Engineering, the batch of 2001.Academically, I was an average student.

From computer engineering to films and scripts; when did that wrong (or right) turn happen; and how?

Computer engineering degree helps me immensely to understand new technology, to adopt and use tools to achieve business growth and understand various sectors of nuisances. At the time of my engineering admission the computer field was emerging and there was much scope. The college degree not only helps me to achieve my dreams today, but makes me a good human being. So, no wrong turn.After completing my education I ventured into business and won an award which was given to me by Ratan Tata himself, in 2009.

If you were to pick a key moment in your college life that suggested you would end up in films, what would that be?

I participated in many inter-college theatre competitions and won awards for writing. Perhaps that was the hint.

What’s next?

I want to become a producer. There is a pool of talent, but not enough good producers who know the entertainment business well. I want to produce films and web content for new upcoming writers with my company, Nilay Motion Pictures.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 16:59 IST