Anticipatory bail application of DS Kulkarni’s daughter rejected by Pune court

The special Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) court in Pune on Wednesday turned down anticipatory bail application of Pune-based real estate developer DS Kulkarni’s (DSK) daughter Ashwini Sanjay Deshpande in an alleged multi-crore fraud case. Special judge Dilip G Murumkar rejected the pre-arrest bail of Deshpande, who is an accused beneficiary in the DSK fraud worthRs 2,091 crore.

Special public prosecutor advocate Pravin Chavan said that the judge rejected the application following arguments about Deshpande holding some crucial positions in the group of companies owned by DSK. Defence counsel Ayub Pathan while pressing for the bail application earlier had argued that Deshpande was the director in some of the sister concern companies though she quit the position way back in 2008 on health grounds.

Pathan argued that Deshpande did not make any substantial gains from the positions she held contrary to what was alleged by the prosecution. The multi-crore case pertains to deposit and loan fraud of Rs 1,083.7 crore, banking and non-financial institutions (Rs 711.36 crore), debentures (Rs 111.35 crore) and Phursungi land fraud (Rs 136.77 crore) and others, according to the charge sheet filed in the court by Economic Offence Wing.

In its 37,000-page chargesheet against jailed real estate developer DSK, his wife Hemanti, police have accused the DSK and other accused of floating nine companies which were used to siphon off the funds collected from 33,000 investors who were promised good returns on their fixed deposits (FD).

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 16:40 IST