Pune News / As Covid-19 continues to spread, Pune collector warns of stricter restrictions

As Covid-19 continues to spread, Pune collector warns of stricter restrictions

“People are seen stepping out of their houses without wearing masks and are violating social distancing norms. If this continues, the district administration will have to take some stringent steps which include imposing stricter restrictions,” said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

pune Updated: Jul 07, 2020 12:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Pune, Maharashtra
Health workers thermal screen a woman during a door to door screening for coronavirus in a slum near Dandekar bridge in Pune, Maharashtra.
The Pune district administration on Monday warned of imposition of stricter restrictions if people continue to flout social distancing norms amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Pune district has reported 29,844 Covid-19 cases and 890 deaths so far.

He said cases have also spiked in rural parts of the district.

“We have decided to form flying squads in the district to check whether lockdown guidelines are followed or not,” he added.

