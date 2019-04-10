Bank job promise online cost Pune man Rs 40,000

The police on Monday registered a case of cheating against unknown persons after a man was duped of Rs 40,000 after responding to an advertisement of vacancy on Facebook.

The victim, identified as Siddharth Ranade, 33, a resident of Dhayari, was offered the post of a bank manager at ICICI Bank by the job portal. According to the complaint, the accused initially asked him to deposit Rs 20,000 for further proceedings. After the victim completed the payment, the accused asked to transfer Rs 20,000 more. The incident took place between January 23 and January 31.

When the victim did not receive a reply or notification from the accused, and the contact number was unreachable, Ranade filed a complaint at Sinhagad road police station.

A case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66A of the Information and Technology Act was registered against unknown persons at Sinhagad road police station.

KT Patil, inspector (crime), Sinhagad road police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 16:28 IST