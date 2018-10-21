Bank of Maharashtra official defrauded by Delhi resident

A Delhi-based 28-year-old man was booked for duping an official of Bank of Maharashtra of ₹11,99,388 via an online fraud. The accused man, who is yet to be arrested, was identified as Khoshi Kumar, 28, a resident of a Section 16(b) of Dwarka region in south-west Delhi. Kumar, created a fake email address to gain access to the complainant’s bank account.

The complaint was filed by Umeshkumar Parate, assistant general manager at Bank of Maharashtra, Tilak road branch in Pune. His written complaint was investigated and the fraud was found to have been carried out by creating a fake email address to correspond on behalf of the complainant. The police are investigating 41 bank transactions between September 5 and September 11 when the fraud took place.

Kumar created an alternate email address and started communicating with the bank pretending to be Parate. He, then, asked the bank to register the email address and a phone number as contact information for Parate.

The verification process followed by the bank to complete the procedure is under investigation. Once the contact information was updated, Kumar carried out various transactions collectively worth ₹11,99,388 from the account. A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian penal code and Section 66(a)(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at the Dattawadi police station against the 28-year-old.

Police inspector (crime) KV Indalkar of Dattawadi police station is investigating the case.

