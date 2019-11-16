e-paper
Bitter after breakup, man releases nude pics, videos of ex-girlfriend; booked for sexual assault in Pune

pune Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:04 IST
The Hinjewadi police booked a man for allegedly sexually assaulting and circulating nude pictures of his former girlfriend on social media.

The accused identified as Gajanan Shamrao Suryavanshi (23), a resident of Bhokar in Nanded, has been booked after a complaint was lodged against him by the 19-year-old victim.

According to the police, the accused befriended her and promised to marry her. He won over her confidence and allegedly raped her on a number of occasions. He took nude pictures of her and allegedly used them to blackmail her.

According to the police, after they broke up, when he found out about her meeting other boys, he grew irate and released the nude videos and photos on social media with the intention of defaming her. He recently met her and questioned her behaviour and conveyed his strong objection, police said.

He circulated the pictures, videos on the Internet and said that he was not afraid of the consequences, investigators said. The police are yet to arrest the accused. A team of police officials which visited his house found it locked.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Hinjewadi police station.

