BJP, MVA trade barbs ahead of Pune graduate constituency polls

pune

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:37 IST

With just ten days left for the Pune graduate constituency polls, campaigning has picked up pace as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Sangram Deshmukh is locked in a tight battle against Arun Lad of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

As many as 62 candidates are in the fray here for election to Pune graduate constituency. These seats are part of the five graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies of the legislative council for which voting will take place on December 1.

From BJP, most of its senior leaders in the state plan to campaign for Deshmukh while for Lad, Congress-NCP and Sena held a crucial meeting in Pune on Friday in which they discussed to focus on key areas to wrest the constituency from BJP, which has lined up a battery of leaders including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and party leader Ashish Shekar.

Following the meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil accused the previous BJP-led government of pushing the state-run power transmission company Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) into a crisis due to the power bills allegedly worth Rs 67,000 crore outstanding from consumers in the state.

His remarks came amid criticism being faced by the MVA government over the issue of inflated electricity bills, with demand growing for waiver of these bills.

“During the BJP-led government’s five-year rule, power bills worth Rs 67,000 crore were outstanding, due to which the MSEDCL went into a financial crisis. Today, the common man is facing hardships due to the power bills. The previous BJP government in the state had put the MSEDCL into crisis...,” he said.

Leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and state BJP leader Pravin Darekar, on Tuesday, accused the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP of trying to overpower their ally Congress in the state by ignoring its demands.

Darekar was in Pune to campaign for BJP’s candidate from Pune graduate constituency-Deshmukh.

Targeting MVA government over backtracking on its promise of power bills, Darekar said, “While on one hand, those in power gave a package to the public transport department, the energy ministry, however, has been deprived of it.”

“The MVA government has given a package to the state transport department which is headed by a Shiv Sena minister but refused to give any relief to the energy ministry the post of which is held by Congress’s Nitin Raut. Therefore, it is clear that the Shiv Sena and the NCP are trying to overpower the Congress party in Maharashtra,” Darekar said during a press conference.