BJP wanted Fadnavis as CM, and no one else: party VP Shyam Jaju

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Shyam Jaju on Thursday said that the BJP did not give in to the Shiv Sena’s demand for the chief minister post, because the party did not want to appoint anyone else apart from Devendra Fadnavis, who is a credible face for the party.

Jaju who was interacting with media persons at Pune Union of Working Journalist (PUWJ), said, “Fadnavis is a credible face for the party. Giving the chief minister’s position to someone else would not have been welcomed by the voters. Hence, the party did not want to compromise.”

When asked about Pankaja Munde leaving the BJP, Jaju dismissed the rumours and said, “The party will remain intact. There is no possibility of her leaving the party. It has been observed that those who leave the BJP have not fared well in their political careers.”

Jaju also denied allegations that the BJP is trying to poach MLAs from its former alliance partner Shiv Sena.

