Bombay HC orders Sunburn festival to abide by set noise norms in Pune

The Bombay High Court while hearing a petition filed by Amol Balwadkar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Balewadi on Friday ordered the organisers of ‘Sunburn’ festival to stop playing at 10 pm.

The HC in its order has also asked the city police to minutely monitor and take actions if there are any violations of the sound limit of 75 decibels imposed by the Supreme Court. The festival will begin from December 29 in the city.

Welcoming the Bombay HC’s decision, petitioner Balwadkar said, “The HC order is a tight slap on the arrogance exhibited by the organisers of Sunburn festival who thought they can violate norms and be free of all regulations. However, the Bombay High Court has put restrictions on the festival thus keeping the law above all.”

Hitting out at the organisers of Sunburn, Balwadkar said, “Sunburn festival has a tradition of violating all the rules and regulations that other citizens have to abide by while celebrating traditional festivals throughout the year. Be it during the Ganesh festival or during Diwali festival, a certain limit to the sound decibel has been given to us which if we fail to follow, immediate actions are taken against us.”

He added, “However, now following the HC order, they will also have to abide by the 75 decibel sound limit while at the same time stop the event at 10 pm. This is certainly a huge blow to the Sunburn and a major victory for us.”

Despite repeated attempts, the organisers of Sunburn festival could not be reached.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 16:31 IST