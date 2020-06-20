e-paper
Corporator from Chinchwad, 8 family members test positive for Covid-19

Corporator from Chinchwad, 8 family members test positive for Covid-19

According to Hardikar, 15 corporators who came into contact with the Covid-positive elected member are also currently in quarantine with test reports awaited.

pune Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:08 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
The BJP corporator had visited the second and third floors of the PCMC corporation building on Wednesday, prior to testing positive.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

A BJP corporator from Chinchwad and eight family members tested positive for Covid-19, Pimpri Chinchad municipal corporation commissioner Shravan Hardikar confirmed on Friday.

The test results came in on Thursday night and Hardikar said, “The treatment of the corporator is on in a private hospital. There is no need to seal the PCMC building and we have quarantined members who came into contact with the corporator.”

The BJP corporator had visited the second and third floors of the PCMC corporation building on Wednesday, prior to testing positive.

According to Hardikar, 15 corporators who came into contact with the Covid-positive elected member are also currently in quarantine with test reports awaited.

As per information available with the PCMC, the corporator’s spouse first tested positive and since, the corporator and six family members are also positive.

A BJP leader on condition of anonymity, said, “The party has taken all the precautionary measures and there is nothing to panic. Our corporator and her family members will recover soon.”

Hardikar also confirmed that six family members of a corporator in Dapodi have tested positive and there is one deputy engineer from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation who is also Covid-positive.

