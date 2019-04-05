Cosmos bank fraud: 13th accused arrested by Pune police

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and cyber cell of the city police have arrested Nikhatjahan Nasir Ansari (37), the 13th person accused in the Rs 94.42 crore Cosmos bank fraud case.

Ansari, a resident of Byculla, Mumbai, was arrested on Wednesday and is the wife of Nasir Usmangani Ansari, also accused in the case, but is still absconding. Ansari was produced before a judicial magistrate first class, on Thursday, and remanded in police custody till April 10.

Police inspector Jairam Paigude, in his remand application, stated that the ATM card data stolen by accused Sumer Shaikh, from Dubai, was sent to Nikhatjan, after which her husband prepared 109 clones.

They gave the cloned automated teller machines (ATM) cards to Mohanlal Rathod, Bashir Shaikh and Mohammad Shaikh, all arrested, who withdrew Rs 83,74,400 from different ATM’s in Mumbai.

The application stated that more details from the accused, like what medium of communication was used by Nikhatjan to converse with Sumer Shaikh, and how did he send data to the accused, is needed.

The remand application further requests her custody on grounds that police want to recover the device used for preparing the cloned cards.

The three accused who withdrew money from the bank handed over the cash to Nasir and the police want to know whereabouts of the ATM cards, cash and Nasir.

The cyber crime committed by the arrested and wanted accused had countrywide and international ramifications where international criminal syndicate hacked the Cosmos bank’s security system and defrauded the bank. The accused in the case knew that the bank would be hacked on August 11, 2018, and investigation is important to find out more in the case, the application stated.

On August 14, 2018, Cosmos cooperative bank reported a malware attack on its online banking system, stating that Rs 94.42 crore had been siphoned through ATMs and online transfers, by unidentified hackers. The state government deployed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Jyotipriya Singh, deputy commissioner (economic offences wing and cyber cell) to probe the matter.

The police are currently on the lookout for Kunal Shukla, Abdul Bhai, Sumair Shaikh, all residents of Dubai and Nasir Usmangani Ansari who have been named accused in the case. The arrested 12 are currently lodged in Yerwada jail.

Accused

1-Faheem Mehfooz Shaikh (27), Bhiwandi

2-Faheem Azim Khan (30), Sillod

3-Shaikh Mohammad Abdul Jabbar (28), Sillod

4-Mahendra Sahebrao Rathod (22), Bhokar

5-Naresh Laxminarayan Maharana (34), Orissa

6-Mohammad Saeed Iqbal Hussain Jafri alias Ali (30), Bhiwandi

7-Eustace Augustine Vaz alias Anthony (41), Jogeshwar

8-Rafique Jaleel Ansari (38),Thane

9-Abdulla Afsarali Shaikh (28), Thane

10-Mohanlal Taraji Rathod (38), Rajasthan

11-Bashir Ahmed Abdul Aziz Shaikh (40), Byculla

12-Mohammad Nadeem Akbar Ali Shaikh (35), Mumbai

13-Nikhatjahan Nasir Ansari (37), Byculla

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:32 IST