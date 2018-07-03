DSK fraud case: Shirish sent to police custody till July 5

Special judge DG Murumkar on Monday remanded Shirish Kulkarni, son of jailed real estate developer DS Kulkarni (DSK), to three days police custody till July 5. Shirish was produced before the court by the economic offences wing (EOW) sleuths led by Milind Patil, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Wanowrie division. Judge Murumkar heard the arguments of the defence and the prosecution and directed Shirish to be sent to police custody. Meanwhile, the interim bail applications of Sunil Ghatpande, DS Kulkarni Developers Ltd’s (DSKDL) chartered accountant; and Rajiv Newaskar, the company’s chief engineer will be heard by the court on the same day.

Special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan in his submissions before the court stated that the depositors’ amount was routed to Shirish’s private limited company account from the account of Hemanti Kulkarni, DSK’s wife, and police custody was required to interrogate him on the use of this money.

Chavan said that a plan was prepared by the DSK group where mortgaged land was allotted as plots to depositors illegally in contravention of the partnership rules and it was a huge scam. The original letter mentioning this deal needs to be seized by the police and hence police custody is needed, he said.

Defence counsel advocate Sushil Kumar Pise said that the case has been posted to be heard on July 5. The forensic audit report was submitted in March and it is ridiculous on the part of the prosecution that after four months the same thing is being cited as the reason seeking remand. So, what sort of investigation was the police doing all these days, he argued before the court.

Earlier, Shirish was remanded in police custody till July 2 after he had surrendered before the special court judge RN Sardesai around 7.45 pm on June 25.

Shirish, through his lawyer Sushilkumar Pise, had surrendered before the judge in his ante chamber in the presence of district government pleader Ujjwala Pawar. EOW officials had filed a plea seeking his police custody claiming his custodial interrogation was essential as he could have played a key role in the Rs 2,043-crore economic fraud case. The prosecution had alleged that Rs 167 crores was found in his bank accounts..