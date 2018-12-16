Ex-employee vandalises Hyundai showroom in Camp area of Pune

A scorned employee of the Hyundai showroom located on East Street, Camp, Pune was booked on Friday for breaking into and damaging equipment inside the showroom. The incident happened on Thursday around 8 pm.

The accused has been identified as Sagar Mohan Kamble, a resident of Sahkarnagar in Parvati area of Pune.

A complaint in the matter was filed by the manager of the showroom, Prasad Salunkhe, 34, a resident of Hadapsar.

Kamble entered the showroom after it was shut down at 7:30 pm. While he did not steal anything, he damaged television screens, computer, and a display kiosk among other things. The collective damage caused is estimated to be worth around Rs 4,35,000.

“Kamble is a former employee and has not been arrested. We do not know the reason behind his rage. He did not steal anything, but he damaged a lot of things inside,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Kate of Lashkar police station who is investigating the case.

“The manager (Prasad Salunkhe) saw the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage (on the following day) and found him in it and informed us,” said API Kate.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lashkar police station.

