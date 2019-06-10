Facebook friend dupes woman of ₹9.17 lakh; booked by Pune police

A man was booked by the Pune police for duping a 25-year-old woman from the city of ₹9,17,000.

The complainant met the accused through a social networking site, Facebook, according to police.

Between May and June, the woman transferred ₹9,17,000 to various accounts for him. However, she approached the police when he stopped responding to her messages.

Kalpana Jadhav, senior police inspector, Alankar police station, said, “He took money for various reasons including investment for starting a project, social work, investment in a trust fund, among others.”

“She gave him some money initially. Then, she borrowed money from her friends to give him,” said Jadhav.

The name of the accused and the complainant’s identity were not disclosed by the police officials.

The Facebook profile of the man is still active, according to police. The police are also investigating various bank details through which the various transactions were done. Police suspect involvement of other individuals as well in the case.

A case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered against unidentified people at the Alankar police station.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:49 IST