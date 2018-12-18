Fighting for justice: Father of techie Mohsin Shaikh who was killed in Pune riots,dies of cardiac arrest

Mohammad Sadique Shaikh ( 63), father of murdered IT professional Mohsin Shaikh, passed away on Monday afternoon following cardiac arrest.

Mohammad Sadique Shaikh till recently was fighting for compensation from the government after his son was allegedly killed during 2014 allegedly by members of Hindu Rashtra Sena in 2014 at Hadapsar in Pune. The Bombay High Court had recently directed the government to file reply on why government could not offer financial compensation to the family.

Facing financial problems, Sadique Shaikh was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for past couple of days and breathed his last in the hospital in Solapur. Sadique Shaikh had filed a petition urging the Bombay High Court to direct state government to give compensation of Rs 30.9 lakh to the family besides the interim assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

Mohsin was working with an IT firm in Pune and was allegedly beaten to death by members of the right wing Hindu Rashtra Sena on June 2, 2014 in Pune's Hadapsar area after tension prevailed over morphed photos of late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji on social media.

HRS Chief Dhananjay Desai and 23 others were chargesheeted by the Pune Police in the case. Desai is currently lodged in Yerawada Central Prison. He had been actively following up the issue related to his son’s murder and time and again complained about the shortcoming of the justice process and delay made by the administration in providing the compensation and also a job promised to the younger brother of Mohsin by the administration.

The Bombay High Court in Nov had asked the state government why compensation was not paid to Mohsin Shaikh’s family members. Mohsin ( 28 ) as murdered in June 2014 allegedly by members of the Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS). A petition was filed by him urging the HC to direct the state government to give compensation of Rs 30.9 lakh to the Shaikh family and an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh.A bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice M S Karnik directed the government as to why the amount was not disbursed to Shaikh’s family and also questioned the state government doesn’t have its own scheme to compensate such victims.

