Fines for spitting, urinating in public in Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation

Following the inspiring example of its Pune counterpart, the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) has also cracked the whip on those who litter, spit, urinate, defecate in public places.

Since the launch of the drive in November 17, PCMC has caught 28 people from eight zonal offices for urinating at public places and collected Rs 5,600 as fines.

“We have appointed a team of 32 health inspectors at ward level to monitor the drive. We will focus mainly on main roads and common public places. In the first phase, we caught 28 offenders red-handed and fined them,” said Dilip Gawade, additional commissioner of PCMC.

Sanjay Manmode, health officer of Pimple Gurav area, said, “We found two citizens who were urinating at public places and spitting at roads and collected a fine of Rs 200 from the offenders,” said Manmode.

According to civic officials, guidelines have been issued and violators will be fined for spitting, defecation and urinating at public places. From November 17, the civic body has collected Rs 41,820 as fines from 196 offenders in all its eight zonal offices.

The health department plans to keep a strict vigil on prominent public spots in the city. Each ward office has been informed of the new initiative and every deputy health inspector, health inspector and other workers of health department are part of the drive.

The civic body has decided to impose a fine of Rs 180 for dumping garbage on road, Rs 150 for spitting on road, Rs 200 for urinating at public places and Rs 500 for open defecation in PCMC limits.

