Flower prices bloom ahead of Ganeshotsav, but devotees feel the pinch in Pune

The prices of flowers were in full bloom on the eve of Ganeshotsav starting in the city, much to the dismay of countless devotees who flocked to the market.

The prices of flowers including marigold, tuberose, chrysanthemum, dutch rose and aster saw an increase of 30 per cent on Sunday.

Marigold and chrysanthemum recorded the highest jump, costing double as compared to last week and were sold at Rs 70-100 per kg and Rs100-200 per kg respectively. Tuberose was sold at Rs250-400 per kg and were in demand despite their high cost. The prices of other flowers like dutch rose, gerbera and lotus also increased.

Along with flowers, fruits also saw an increase in price by 20-30 per cent. On Sunday, papaya, guava, custard apple, apple and pomegranate were sold at increased prices.

“As a result of high demand of flowers during the festive season, prices of all the flowers increased by 30 per cent,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Traders’ and Agents’ Association, Pune. “Light showers during the last few days has badly affected the supply of marigold and chrysanthemum in the adjoining districts of Pune and added to the price rise,” he added.

At the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune, on Sunday, tuberose was sold at Rs250-400 per kg. Dutch Rose was sold at Rs 60-120 (20 flowers). Aster and gerbera were sold at Rs 80-100 (20 flowers). Carnation was sold at Rs 140-250 (20 flowers).

On Sunday, pomegranate was sold at Rs20-50 per kg, apple and papaya were sold at Rs50 per kg and Rs5-30 per kg respectively.

