Gang rivalry leads to murder of college student in Chakan

A college student was killed and another injured during a clash between two groups at Chakan on Friday night.

Prashant Bidarwade (19) died after he was assaulted by a group in Chakan. Police attribute rivalry between two groups as the motive behind the murder and have booked eight students for assaulting to death the student with sharp weapons.

According to the police, Birdawade, a student of Shree Samarth Junior College, was grievously attacked by students before the assailants sped away on their motorbikes. The accused include Akash Shinde, Pangya Landge, Bafan Landge, Prathamesh Jadhav, Akshay Lomate, Babya Rajguru, Langada Puri and Harshal Khabari.

Piyush Dhadge (19), who was injured in the clash, and his friends harboured a rivalry with the accused group. On Friday, after a cultural programme at the college, Birdawade and his friends reached near Chaudhary Dhaba on Talegaon road where they were attacked by Lomate and his friends leaving Birdawade dead and Dhadge injured, a Chakan police said, adding that the feud was one year old and the accused wanted to attack Piyush, but killed Birdawade.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 16:51 IST