Hinjewadi Traffic Division lodges complaints against an auto driver and a two-wheeler rider for fleeing with jammers

The Hinjewadi Traffic Division has lodged two complaints against an auto driver and a two-wheeler rider for taking away the jammers fixed by the traffic police on their vehicles which were found in the no-parking zone in Hinjewadi. The first incident took place at Geometric chowk where the two- wheeler rider had parked his vehicle bearing number MH 12 KH1191 in a no parking area.

The traffic police team on duty took action against the same by affixing a jammer onto one of vehicle’s tyres. Since the accused was not present at the spot, the police team left. In the meantime, the two-wheeler owner arrived at the scene and sped away along with the jammer. In the second case, an auto driver had parked his vehicle bearing number plate MH 12 JH 1770 had also parked his vehicle in a no parking zone for which the police had also affixed a jammer on one of the vehicle’s tyres. The auto driver on returning removed the jammer and fled from the spot.

Two cases of theft have been lodged against both the said accused at Hinjewadi police station. Further investigation in both these cases is being undertaken by Hinjewadi police station. They will be reviewing closed circuit television (CCTV) of the surrounding areas in attempt to nab the culprits.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 16:27 IST