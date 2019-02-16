Husband, father-in-law booked for domestic violence after woman hangs self in Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked three men on Thursday for domestic violence and sexual harassment of a woman. The victim, Sonu Rupesh Kesarwani, 26 was found hanging in her family home on February 11.

The three men have been identified as Rupesh Ashok Kesarwani, 36 the victim’s husband; his brother Ritesh Ashok Kesarwani, 30,and his father Ashok Kesarwani, 55, all residents of Swapna society in Yamunanagar, Nigdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The complaint was filed by the victim’s brother Manish Kumar Lavkush Kesarwani, 23 a businessman from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom of the house she lived in with her husband, according to the police. While no suicide note was found, the police suspect the time to death between 6pm and 7:30pm.

The complaint submitted by the victim’s brother stated that, the reason behind her taking such a drastic step was the domestic torture she was submitted to by her in-laws after she gave birth to a baby girl. The accused insisted she bring Rs 5,00,000 from her parents house, in order to pay for her daughter’s education and other sundry expenses.

In the complaint, the brother also alleged an incident where the father-in-law entered the bathroom while the victim was taking bath. According to him all these reasons together drove her to take her life.

“The three men are currently on the run. The case was registered on Thursday night. We have deployed teams from the police force who are currently on the look out for the accused,” said assistant police inspector Prashant Aradwad of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304(b) (dowry death), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Nigdi police station against the three men.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 17:02 IST