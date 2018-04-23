Ice manufacturers in hot water as FDA conducts 107 raids in April

While Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has already directed ice manufactures to use the blue dye in the ice meant for industrial purposes, to distinguish it from ice used for edible purposes, cases of violations continue to emerge. Within the first three weeks of April, FDA has carried out 107 raids and found violations in 28 samples collected from various manufacturing units and juice centres.

These raids were conducted as large blocks of ice are being used by people during summer. Officials said that these raids were meant to ensure that water used for manufacturing ice is contamination free.The food inspectors have sent the samples to the government laboratory for further inspection.

Shivaji Desai, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune region said, "According to the notification dated March 30,2018, we had ordered manufacturers to use blue colour in the ice manufactured for industrial purposes and colourless ice to be used for human consumption.However, as a preventative measure, we conducted 107 raids and collected 28 samples of ice from various locations in the city.” The samples have been sent to the laboratory, Desai added.

Officials at FDA, Pune region, said,the samples were not only collected from ice factories but also from various juice stalls, which are specially set up for summer season, along the roadside.

According to FDA notification issued on March 30,2018, ice manufactures should not use drinking water for the ice manufactured for industrial purposes whereas ice manufactured for human consumption should be made from drinking water only. Hence FDA ordered to use blue colour in ice manufactured for industrial purposes.The ice manufactures have however neglected these guidelines and hence FDA conducted raids at various locations in the city.

Desai said, "We will ensure strict implementation of this norm in the Pune division.Till the end of summer season, we plan to conduct more raids on ice factories and juice centres,and will take strict action against those who are found to be guilty."

Officials informed that all cold drinks and juice sellers in the city found selling or using blue colour ice will face strict action, including imprisonment. Again, if the colourless edible ice used for human consumption is found unsafe, the seller will have to face imprisonment ranging from six months to five years.

Suggested Box

Summer Season Action by FDA

Number of raids - 107

Samples collected - 28

Collected Fine- Rs.4500