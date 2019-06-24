International Day of Yoga: Pune residents strike a pose for better body, soul and mind

On account of International Day of Yoga, which is celebrated on June 21, SportAlpha in association with Hindustan Times and Wagholi Housing Society Association (WHSA) and education partner- Suyog Sunderji Wisdom School, conducted a yoga workshop called Yog Pune on Sunday at Soyarik Gardens at Wagholi.

The Yog Pune workshop was free for all residents. At least 200 people participated in the event.

Shaunak Naik, founder of SportAlpha said, “The purpose of Yog Pune was to help people experience and discover the benefits of Yoga. The vision of SportAlpha is to influence the sporting and fitness culture by facilitating and encouraging participation in various sports.”

Divyanshu Thakur, co-founder of SportAlpha said, “The event was successful and we received a good response. Families and youngsters actively took part in the 90 minute yoga session.”

The session was conducted by Yog guru Abhijeet Gaikwad, founder of Rich Heritage Yoga.

Ramdas Dabhade, former zilla parishad member, Pune; Samir aaba Bhadale former Upsarpanch, Wagholi; Mahendra Bhadale, Sudhir Bhadal and Prakash Satav gram panchayat members, Wagholi; Shivdas Ubale former sarpanch, Wagholi and Dattatraya Katake,former gram panchayat member, Wagholi were present for the event.

All the participants were given completion badges.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 16:05 IST