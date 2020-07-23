e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Katraj dairy files police complaint in Pune after fake social media message goes viral

Katraj dairy files police complaint in Pune after fake social media message goes viral

We have started the investigation. The FIR (first information report) in the case has not been registered yet, says Police Inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth Vasant Kunvar

pune Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:31 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hinudstan Times, Pune
The message urged people not to consume milk from dairy as one staff member died due to Covid-19 infection and 16 staff members have tested positive and around 50 staff members have been quarantined.
The message urged people not to consume milk from dairy as one staff member died due to Covid-19 infection and 16 staff members have tested positive and around 50 staff members have been quarantined.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

The Pune District Cooperative Milk Federation (Katraj Dairy) has filed a police complaint application at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, on Wednesday, after a false message of employees at Katraj Dairy testing positive for Covid-19 infection went viral on social media.

Police Inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth Vasant Kunvar said, “We have started the investigation. The FIR (first information report) in the case has not been registered yet.”

The message urged people not to consume milk from dairy as one staff member died due to Covid-19 infection and 16 staff members have tested positive and around 50 staff members have been quarantined.

To quell the rumours, the Federation has issued a clarification on the social media message saying a 58-year-old worker died due to Covid-19. However, the employee had stopped coming to work for the last 15 days.

“Those who had come in contact with the 58-year-old were sent for home quarantine 15 days before he passed away and many of them have returned to work after testing negative for the virus. All the social distancing and sanitisation norms are followed at Katraj Dairy,” stated Milk Federation in their clarification.

“Today (Wednesday) we complained to the police commissioner and Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. I hope, very soon action will be taken against the culprit,” said Vivek Ksheersagar, managing director Pune District Cooperative Milk Federation (Katraj Milk).

Total 850 workers are working at Katraj Dairy and a temperature check of all the workers takes place at the entrance gate daily. “Since the lockdown started we are taking care of workers on priority. All of them are well aware of the impact of the Covid-19 diseases,” said Ksheersagar.

.

top news
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
No timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
No timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown
Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown
Inauspicious time for laying Ram temple foundation stone: Swaroopanand Saraswati
Inauspicious time for laying Ram temple foundation stone: Swaroopanand Saraswati
Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In