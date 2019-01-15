Kausarbaug and Mohammadwadi residents in Pune irked by rash and negligent driving

Negligence, rash driving and lack of awareness about safe driving is resulting in several accidents involving youth in -Kausarbaug -Kondhwa and Mohammadwadi area, which has recently emerged to be a plush locality on lines with that of Koregaon Park , Vimannagar and Kalyaninagar. The residents are particularly irked by youths indulging in stunts on the main and side roads which according to them is a serious risk to their lives and that of senior citizens and kids.

A few weeks ago, two youths had attacked some citizens with sharp weapons in Mohmmadwadi after the seniors objected to their rash driving. Meanwhile, the resident forums of Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa have complained to the Police Commissioner seeking his attention towards the growing problem post 7.30 pm in the evening which goes well beyond midnight. Similarly, bike crashes near Gai Peer Dargah fencing wall, Shankarao Ghule Patil road Chowk just ahead of Raheja Vista and Ganga Kingston including Dorabjee Heritage Mall road, Kausarbag road outside Esha Loreal Society are common. The resident forum has termed the sites as black spots that were prone to accidents and leading to increase in accidents.

Ganga Kingston Secretary Daljeet Goraya who has leading a fight against alleged corrupt practices of PMC Road and building permissions department said “ There is a confusion over road design and maintenance. The professionalism is missing in the work of the two department which is causing accidents as youths ride their two wheelers in full speed. Police action is needed and cases must be registered against the erring youth who are violating the law by indulging in very rash and negligent driving. No safety measures including fixing signage, road signs and other safety details are in place ,” he said.

Esha Loreal Society resident Salman Shaikh said that Kausarbaug has become the nerve centre of rash and negligent driving by motorcycle gangs which need to be outlawed. “ The authorities must take strict action against the youth as they are driving full speed and crazily on the roads. They don’t care for small kids and women and even indulge in eve teasing ,” he said.

DCP ( Traffic ) Tejasvi Satpute has initiated a series of measures to control rash and negligent driving amongst the city youths through several interaction programmes “ The traffic police have booked people for rash driving under Section 279 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and violators will now face court cases. The riders were found driving on the wrong side of the road and driving at very high speeds. Criminal cases filed against such drivers will impact their ease of getting passports and obtaining jobs ,” she said.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 16:54 IST