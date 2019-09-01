Land owners in Baner, Pashan? Meet the Larr Act - under which your property becomes a link road

pune

Residents of Baner and Pashan have been patiently waiting for 10 years for the construction of the Baner-Pashan link road, connecting the two areas, to happen.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally decided to acquire land for the 120-foot-long link road,using the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, (Larr Act) 2013.

This was announced at a meeting conducted on August 27, attended by Rajendra Chuttar, Seema Agrawal, Shripad Kulkarni, Manish Mishra, Ravindra Sinha, and Narendra Sharma, all trustees of the Baner-Pashan link road welfare trust; and Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner; Kothurd assembly constituency MLA Medha Kulkarni; and corporator Jyoti Kalamkar and Dinkar Gojare, executive engineer, PMC road department.

Gojare said, “All regular means like discussions with land owners to acquire their land have failed as the land owners are not surrendering their land in exchange for floor space index (FSI) rights as per PMC rules. Hence, we have decided to use the provisions of the central law - Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, (Larr) 2013 , for compulsory acquisition of the land.”

“As per the Larr Act , PMC will have to pay a compensation of ₹5.9 crore to the land owners and initial amount of ₹1.5 crore will have to be deposited with the district collector before the land acquisition process is initiated by the collector’s office. The approval of PMC standing committee has been taken for the land acquisition and funds have been sanctioned,” added Gojare.

“The municipal commissioner has assured us that PMC will expedite the land acquisition process, but we will continue our follow up with PMC, city survey office and the district collector on this matter,” said Ravindra Sinha, resident and secretary of the Baner-Pashan link road welfare trust.

