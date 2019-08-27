Last round of FYJC admissions begin in Pune, PCMC; 34,300 seats still vacant

pune

The third set of the First Come First Serve (FYFS) round for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions will commence on August 27 for students of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad division.

In this third set of admission under this round, Class 10 students who have passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams with a minimum from 35 per cent can take admissions.

Students who have not yet taken admission can go to their desired college and take admission on the spot. The admission will be given to students only if the college has a vacant seat. The students cant take a computerised generated receipt from the college and confirm their admission.

After completing the three merit list rounds, a special round and now the FYFS round 34,300 seats have remained vacant under the Pune division. Arts has 7,871 vacant seats, Science stream has 14,190 vacant seats and Commerce stream has 12,239 seats vacant.

