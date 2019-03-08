Man booked for sexual assault of hearing impaired cousin in Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a 26-year-old for alleged sexual assault of his cousin sister who is hearing impaired. The suspect has allegedly made her 23-year-old daughter pregnant, states the complaint lodged by the survivor’s 55-year-old mother.

According to the complainant, the victim was allegedly subject to sexual assault by the man on more than one occasion. The incident occurred multiple times between October 2018 and February 2019.

“The man used to visit the house the girl lived in when she was alone at home. He managed to unlock the house and sexually assault the girl,” the complainant said.

“The girl is survived by her mother. The complainant used to lock the door from outside when she went for work. Her brother’s (victim’s uncle) family, including the accused, had a key and were frequent visitors to the house. She learned about the sexual assault only after she found that her daughter was pregnant,” said UP Deshmukh, sub-inspector, Pimpri police station, who investigating the case. The man is yet to be arrested.

A case under Sections 376, 376(2)(j)(l) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the man at Pimpri police station.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 16:15 IST