e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Pune News / Man enters Bhairavnath lake to rescue drowning mother-son duo, dies in process

Man enters Bhairavnath lake to rescue drowning mother-son duo, dies in process

pune Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A mother and her 12-year-old child drowned at Bhairavnath lake near Wagheshwar Temple in Wagholi on Tuesday. Another person, who plunged into the lake to rescue the mother-son duo, also drowned, according to Lonikand police.

Police said that the woman, identified as Rohini Sanjay Patole (40) and her son Swapnil (12), had gone to the lake to wash clothes.

Swapnil ventured into the water and immediately started calling for help. Hearing his cries, the mother rushed to his rescue and both of them drowned, as they did not know how to swim.

A third person, identified as Dattatreya Raghunath Jadhav (42), a resident of Wagholi gaothan, drowned while he unsuccessfully tried to rescue them, police said. 

The police and fire brigade officials were busy searching for their bodies in the lake till late in the evening. Police Inspector Pratap Mankar, incharge of Lonikand police station said that the villagers, police officials and divers were jointly searching for the bodies and believe that it would take time to fish out the bodies of the woman and her son.

“We have lodged a case related to accidental death due to drowning and further investigation is on. The woman was a housewife and her son studied at the local village school. The third deceased also hails from the same area and he, too, did not know how to swim. We have fished out the body of Jadhav and search for the other bodies is currently ongoing,” he said.

top news
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Took it upon himself to do job for the team’: Kohli’s praise for teammate
‘Took it upon himself to do job for the team’: Kohli’s praise for teammate
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Watch: Kashmiri man crafts car out of snow, says can make Taj Mahal too
Watch: Kashmiri man crafts car out of snow, says can make Taj Mahal too
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News