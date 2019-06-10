Market watch: Prices of vegetables in Pune heat up by 15%

Vegetable prices, which had remained steady this summer, saw an increase of 15 per cent on Sunday.

Huge demand for vegetables like tomato, brinjal, green chilli and raw mango led to the rise in price. As compared to last week, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune, witnessed an increase in the vegetable prices. On Sunday, 150 trucks of vegetables were delivered to the APMC.

“Due to an increase in demand of seasonal vegetables and their low supply, the prices have increased this week,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune

Since it is the end of the summer season, the prices of raw mango also shot up. However, onions were sold at a slightly decreased price as compared to last week.

At least 2,500 bags of tomatoes and one truck of green peas arrived at APMC, Pune on Sunday. A total of five tempos of green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts.

The prices of potatoes were stable. A total of 50 trucks of potatoes and 80 bags of onions arrived in Pune from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on Sunday.

Price rise set to leave a bad taste

Commodity (rate per 10kg) June 9 June 2

Tomato Rs 200-250 Rs 250- 320

Brinjal Rs 140-180 Rs 80-100

Green chilli Rs 550-650 Rs 450-500

Cucumber Rs 150-160 Rs 150-160

Raw mango Rs 190-220 Rs 160-200

Onion Rs 120 -150 Rs 120 -140

Potato Rs 100-110 Rs 100-110

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:47 IST