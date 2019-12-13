Mid-tenure resignation of Standing Committee chairman Kamble, gives Hemant Rasne opportunity to present two PMC budgets

pune

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 18:56 IST

Hemant Rasne of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been elected as the chairman of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Standing Committee on Friday, defeating Ashok Kamble of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The election was due after the previous chairman, Sunil Kamble, had to resign after being elected as a member of legislative assembly (MLA) in the recently concluded state elections.

The tenure for the post of chairman in the Standing Committee is one year, however, since Kamble resigned in the middle of his tenure Rasne will complete his tenure in April 2021. He has the opportunity to present two budgets.

Along with Kamble, BJP asked MLA Siddharth Shirole, director, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Shrinath Bhimale, leader of house, to resign from their posts.

Rasne said, “I am thankful to party leaders for giving me the opportunity. I will try my best to do justice to the post and its duties. I will push for completion of city’s mega projects.”

Rasne was a willing candidate for the assembly elections from Kasba constituency, however, the party denied him a ticket, giving him a chance to stand for the Standing Committee chairman’s post. The party had also given a chance to Dheeraj Ghate for the post of leader of house post who was also a willing candidate for the assembly elections.

Rasne is also working for Ganesh mandals and he is the executive president of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust.