Military exercise, Sindhu Sudarshan, to evaluate capacity of striking deep into enemy territory from Nov 28 in Rajasthan

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:58 IST

The Southern Army with its key strike formation Sudarshan Chakra Corps will conduct its largest military exercise since 2015, Sindhu Sudarshan, in the deserts of Rajasthan from November 28 to December 4.

The exercise is being conducted to evaluate the capability of the defence services to strike deep into enemy territory in an integrated air-land battle.

The exercise underscores the Indian Army’s resolve to implement the integrated launch of the Strike Corps in developed and desert terrain in consonance with its enunciated pro-active strategy using integrated battle groups (IBGs) along the western front.

The exercise will witness more than 40,000 troops in an all arms battle array of divisions and brigades carrying out offensive operations in deserts. This will provide the unique opportunity to employ entire mechanised formations consisting of tanks and infantry combat vehicles in order to evaluate the capability to strike deep along western borders.

The exercise will witness the Army assessing the operational efficiency of the Strike Corps to fight in the desert terrain and the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide intimate support in terms of destruction of targets and air lifting troops.

Unique in scope and scale, the exercise will simulate battlefield conditions and focus on fine tuning surveillance and destruction mechanisms to support precision strikes and manoeuvres by network enabled forces.

78th Raising Day: Pioneer Corps

Lieutenant General SK Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Southern Command conveyed his best wishes to the serving and retired personnel of the Pioneer Corps on their 78th Raising Day on November 25 and lauded them for their selfless devotion and dedication to duty towards the Indian Army and the nation.

The Pioneer Corps is one of the oldest Corps of the Indian Army and has a glorious history spanning over two centuries. The origin of Pioneers dates back to 1758 in Madras Presidency where the first Pioneer Company was formed. Pioneers were employed in various military campaigns in India and abroad and they were highly regarded for their determination and resolve to complete the assigned task against all opposition. The reorganisation of Pioneer Corps commenced on June 24, 1940 and November 25,1941 is celebrated as the Raising Day of the Pioneer Corps.

At the time of the partition, the Pioneers contributed in tackling refugee problem, they played a vital role in maintaining the supply of all stores during World War I, World War II and all conflicts post-independence. The Corps is also instrumental in maintaining troops in Ladakh and Kargil sector by air and a number of posts in Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland.

Pioneer Corps personnel have been decorated with 47 honours and awards during pre-independence and 347 post-independence, including three Kirti Chakras, six Shaurya Chakras and three Sena Medals. The Corps has produced outstanding sportsmen and have contributed effectively in national and international sports events. In keeping with the motto “Shram Sarva Vijayee”, the Corps is poised to meet the increasingly challenging tasks in the years to come.