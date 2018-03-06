Mula-Mutha reboot: 44 km of green riverbank free of any real estate in Pune

Pune municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar, on Monday, revealed details about the proposed Mula-Mutha riverfront development project insisting there was nothing in common with the Sabarmati riverfront development project in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Speaking to media on Monday, Kumar detailed plans for the Mula-Mutha from the draft proposal citing 44 km as the length of the river front that will be developed, as against only 12 km that was developed for the Sabarmati project.

“Considering the basalt rock base here, the green embankment will cover 79 per cent in Pune with only 21 per cent of the development being cement-concrete work,” Kumar said.

“The cost of the Sabarmati project was almost Rs 110 crore per km, but in Pune, due to little cement-concrete work, the riverfront development cost will be Rs 60 crore per km,” he added.

Kumar said the plan is for the water level to be maintained along the whole 44 km of river throughout the year. “There will be a continuos 44 km of walkway and cycle track, on both banks of the river, without any obstacles. Right now people have access to the river only from bridges and some ghats, but after the riverfront development residents will have access to the whole length of the river and it will be better than other world cities,” Kumar said.

The PMC will execute this project phase wise and the first phase will be the riverfront in Aundh, Kharadi and near Bund Garden. PMC will need to acquire 81 hectares of land from private players for the project, which falls mainly in the no development zone dedicated for maintaining river widths.

A key difference between the Sabarmati project and Pune, according to Kumar, is that in Ahmedabad, a land bank was created to be auctioned to repay loans taken for the project. “In Pune there is no such proposal,” Kumar said, adding, “Land will be utilised for creating public places like playgrounds and other facilities. The funding pattern for the project will be by special purpose vehicles.”

Presently Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati riverfront project is being executed and the Pune project will be constructed by the same agency. Hence the constant comparisons.

Mula Mutha riverfront development

Length 44 km

21 per cent cement-concrete,79 per cent green embankment

Cost per km: Rs 60 crore

No riverfront land for real estate. To be only used for public amenities