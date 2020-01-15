e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeks Pune police clarification on Khadki railway track deaths

pune Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:52 IST
Shalaka Shinde
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has written to the commissioner of Pune police claiming factual errors being reported in the death of a Manipuri woman.

On Sunday morning, the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials found two bodies; one of a 21-year-old woman and one of a 23-year-old man, both residents of Khadki Cantonment.

According to a GRP official at Pune railway station, the motorman of the 7:20 pm Pune-Lonavla local train said that the two jumped in front of the train.

However, the commission referred to news regarding the incident published on a news website that claimed that a woman was gang-raped and killed and that she was a minor, according to an official from the Commission for Protection of Child Rights, requesting anonymity.

“We receive 100-150 letters every day. This letter was on my mind as the victim is from North East. We have sought a report from the commissioner of the concerned police authority,” said Yashwant Jain of the national commission.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Sassoon General Hospital have preserved the viscera of both bodies and a post mortem report is awaited.

The police have said that the doctors have not mentioned anything about the woman’s body being subjected to sexual assault.

