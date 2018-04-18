NFAI Pune to host Keraleeyam, a festival of contemporary Malayalam Films

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) will be hosting a festival of award-winning contemporary Malayalam films, in coordination with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, for the film lovers of Pune.

A total of 12 contemporary Malayalam films, which have won accolades internationally and across the country including the National Award, will be screened at the NFAI auditorium from April 20 to 22, 2018. Parvathy, Award winning artist and lead actress of the film ‘Take Off’ and Bina Paul, acclaimed film editor and vice chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, will inaugurate the festival.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Alorukkam, Otaal and Take off are part of the 12 films which will be showcased.

“It is indeed a great idea and perfect way for people outside Kerala to watch the films that are making the world sit up and take notice. The new film makers are making regional cinema have its own standing and are making headlines. It will be great to screen them in Pune, where there is a strong Malaylee community,” said Bina Paul.

“The regional cinema is very rich in concepts. Contemporary Malayalam films are known for their curiously and realistically woven narrative,” said Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI. “The festival aims to open the window for cultural exchange between the states through these much-talked films. This will be an ideal opportunity and is sure to be a treat for students and film enthusiasts to explore the new trends in Malayalam cinema,” he added.

Entry is free for all and seating will be on first-come first-served basis.

Venue: National Film Archive of India, Law College Road.

Screening schedule:

20th April –

4 pm – Alorukkam

7 pm – Take Off

21st April –

9.30 am – Otaal

11.15 am - Athisayangalude Venal

2.15 am- Manhole

4 pm- Swanam

6 pm -Angamaly Diaries

22nd April –

9.30 am -Mundro Thuruth

11.15 am-Randu Per

2 pm -Karutha Joothan

4.20 pm-Aedan

7 pm- Thodimuthalum Driksakshiyum